Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski and all the Members of Parliament welcomed three Cranbrook athletes in the House of Commons Wednesday.

“It was such a delight to see three friends from Cranbrook march into the House of Commons today to a long standing ovation from all Members of Parliament,” Stetski said.

Parliament gave a standing ovation to medal-winning 2017 Winter Olympians Roxana Podrasky (one Gold Medal and one Silver Medal in downhill skiing), Jonathan Robins (two Bronze Medals in slalom skiing), and Erin Thom (a Silver Medal in downhill skiing and a Silver Medal in Super G skiing).

The three were part of Team Canada at the Special Winter Olympics in Austria in March, 2017.

Podrasky, Robins and Thom “continue to make us so proud! Congratulations!” Stetski said.