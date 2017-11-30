Left to right: Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetsk, Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom, Jonathon Robins.

Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski and all the Members of Parliament welcomed three Cranbrook athletes in the House of Commons Wednesday.

“It was such a delight to see three friends from Cranbrook march into the House of Commons today to a long standing ovation from all Members of Parliament,” Stetski said.

Parliament gave a standing ovation to medal-winning 2017 Winter Olympians Roxana Podrasky (one Gold Medal and one Silver Medal in downhill skiing), Jonathan Robins (two Bronze Medals in slalom skiing), and Erin Thom (a Silver Medal in downhill skiing and a Silver Medal in Super G skiing).

The three were part of Team Canada at the Special Winter Olympics in Austria in March, 2017.

Podrasky, Robins and Thom “continue to make us so proud! Congratulations!” Stetski said.

Previous story
Jaffray and area residents oppose community plan

Just Posted

Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons

Jaffray and area residents oppose community plan

The majority of Jaffray residents voiced their overwhelming opposition to the newly… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP make meth, fentanyl bust

Police seized almost an ounce of methamphetamines and Fentanyl,Tuesday, Nov. 28

Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

Our Christmas Village is up and glowing down at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Come down for a wander, and support the United Way East Kootenay.

Community Foundation celebrates $2 million milestone

The Cranbrook and District Community Foundation (CDCF) has reached $2 million in permanently invested funds and recently celebrated this major milestone.

Staff and volunteers go into overdrive at Food Bank

As the holidays approach the Cranbrook Food Bank’s workload increases

Opinion: Jim Carrey’s wisdom from the dark side of the moon

Paul Rodgers Earlier this fall, I felt compelled to write a column… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: Hugs, and thanks to the kind lady who found my purse… Continue reading

News, notes, happenings and good deals from yesteryear

Dave Humphrey Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

BookNotes: Marsh’s Library through the centuries

Not only does the library have all of its original seating, tables, and shelving, but it does not have any books newer than 1799.

B.C. seniors to get new driving assessment

Road test replacing DriveABLE computer starting in March

Police uniforms, vehicles no longer allowed in Vancouver Pride parade

The Vancouver Pride Society has decided not to allow uniformed officers, police vehicles or weapons at the annual parade

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

Canucks forward ends NHL career due to spinal issues

Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett is ending his career due to spinal issues

Most Read

  • Jaffray and area residents oppose community plan

    The majority of Jaffray residents voiced their overwhelming opposition to the newly…

  • Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

    Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons