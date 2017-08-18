Mount Baker Class of ‘57 reunion

Mount Baker Secondary School’s Class of ‘57 held their 60th Anniversary Reunion on August 9 and 10. Friday evening consisted of a meet-and-greet and a BBQ supper at the Ranch. Thirty five classmates and their spouses were in attendance. On Saturday the festivities were closed with a delicious supper at the Colombo Lodge, with 42 enjoying live music and dinner. Attendees came from British Columbia and Alberta.
