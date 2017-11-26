VIDEO: MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of an Era’

Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School program produces music video for CBC Music Class Challenge, and nationwide competition - recording the Strombellas’ End of and Era

Mount Baker Secondary School’s Music Department is seeking new heights, entering a music video into a nationwide competition hosted by CBC Music.

The choir, vocal jazz ensemble and jazz band gathered in the MBSS music room for a few takes of the song “End Of An Era,” by Toronto band the Stombellas.

The ensemble ran through several takes of the song, featuring several solo vocalists, backed up by the choir, a hard rocking rhythm section, percussion and the horn section from the jazz band. The performance was shot from several angles by students in the MBSS Drama Film and Television program.

The video had to be sent off by midnight Friday, Nov. 24, and by Dec. 16 the panel of judges will announce the winners in several categories on the CBC program The Q.

And the prize? National bragging rights, $5,000 worth of gear for the school, and an opportunity to travel to Toronto to perform the piece in person.

GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

Cranbrook Market Magic

Annual Cranbrook Farmer's Market Winter Market draws huge crowds to the downtown core

WATCH: WestJet comes to the East Kootenay

A big announcement took place this morning, Friday November 24: WestJet will

WestJet announces regional service to Cranbrook

Service to the Canadian Rockies International Airport to begin in March, 2018.

Canada, BC reach historic agreement to protect caribou habitat

Wildsight says strong measures and extensive habitat protections are needed to give mountain caribou a chance to recover.

Local climbers need support

A fundraiser at Arq Mountain Centre on Dec. 8 will help three climbers get to World Cup Tour

Now we're talkin' turkey

It's a good thing that President Trump is sharpening his pardoning skills.

On National – and Local – Housing Day

Too many of us our facing challenges in finding a safe affordable place to live

Trouble from the double-booking? You ain't seen nothing yet

Wild Theatre's 'The Lodge' opens at the Key City Theatre tonight, Thursday, Nov. 23

GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Lawyer hails 'fair and reasonable settlement' in LGBTQ persecution case

Canadian government will deliver formal apology Tuesday

First Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

