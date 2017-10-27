Arq Mountain Centre is hosting a climbing competition on Saturday this weekend with approximately 200 athletes from BC and Alberta expected to attend. Photo courtesy Arq Mountain Centre Facebook

Local climbing gym hosting competition

Approximately 200 athletes from BC and Alberta expected to attend.

Approximately 200 athletes are expected to come out to Cranbrook this weekend to participate in a climbing competition at Arq Mountain Centre.

It’s the first major competition held by the facility since it was opened by Team Canada Olympian Gord McArthur and Fraser Bowden over 12 months ago after years of planning.

The competition will combine athletes competing under the umbrella of the Alberta Climbing Association and Sport Climbing BC.

“It’s the first time there’s a dual-sanctioned event,” said McArthur. “Alberta has their comps and BC has their comps, but we’ve combined it…It’s going to be quite the event.”

McArthur said he had a great response from both the BC and Alberta climbing organizations about hosting the event at the climbing gym and McArthur’s reputation as Canada’s top climber on the UIAA World Cup circuit helped seal the deal.

The athletes will be competing in the bouldering and speed style of climbing all day Saturday. Athletes will be scored on a points system and the top six will advance to finals.

There will be an opportunity for some local representation on the podium as 16 climbers from the immediate area will be competing, says McArthur.

People are invited to come down and check out the action all day Saturday at 1924 Instrustrial Road 2, with finals going down at 7 p.m.

