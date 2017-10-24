Legion’s 2017 Poppy Campaign kicks off

Funds raised will help local veterans

For the Townsman

Every year the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 Cranbrook conducts the Poppy Campaign with the assistance of scores of volunteer members and the local Air and Army Cadets.

These dedicated volunteers offer their time and efforts to raise funds in support of local veterans and their families.

“The support of the community is invaluable,” said 2017 Poppy Campaign chair Clive Brown.

“The Legion does so much to help Cranbrook veterans and their families and that could not be accomplished without the contributions and support we receive.”

“Poppies are distributed freely, but your generous donations are invaluable,” Brown said.

“During the Poppy campaign, leading up to Remembrance Day, the Legion gratefully accepts donations at Legion tables and Poppy boxes across Cranbrook”.

From businesses and organizations to retail outlets, restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, and the flower shop around the corner, the Poppy is distributed to wear with pride. Lest we forget.

Local organizations interested in requesting a collection box to support the Poppy Campaign should contact the Poppy Office at 250-489-6745. During the Poppy Campaign, and throughout the year, we encourage residents to donate to Cranbrook Legion Branch to support Veterans and Remembrance in our community.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 Cranbrook would like to thank those businesses that have supported the 2017 Poppy Campaign. Volunteers have canvassed Cranbrook and the surrounding area. If your business was missed and you wish to sponsor a wreath or make a donation to the Poppy Campaign please call the Poppy Office at 250-489-6745.

Poppy’s will be available starting Friday October 27. Cadets and Legion volunteers will be out at various businesses and locations across Cranbrook.

