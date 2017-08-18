Kootenay Trout Hatchery offering ‘Women on the Fly’ fishing day Aug. 26

The Kootenay Trout Hatchery is hosting a day designed to get more women into the sport of flyfishing.

“Women on the Fly” Fishing Day takes place on the Bull River, Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free for people to attend, though the Hatchery is asking them to register in advance, by calling the Hatchery (250-429-3214) or sending an email (visit.kootenay@gofishbc.ca), says organizer Vickie Gould.

If you have your own flyfishing rod, you can bring it — the Hatchery also has some that you can borrow.

“They’ll go out on the Bull River with one of our staff members, who is very passionate about fishing,” Gould said. “They’ll spend the time during the day learning about fishing, getting some tips, and hanging out, generally speaking.”

Those who have registered for the event should meet at the Hatchery at 10 a.m.

“They can flyfish, or if they have spin-casting rods they can bring those as well,” Gould added.

The East Kootenay features some of the best flyfishing country in the world, and the pastime itself is immensely popular, and brings a lot of industry into the area.