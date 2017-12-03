Kootenay authors gather at Lotus Books

An event at Lotus Books in Cranbrook, Saturday, Dec. 2, featured eight local authors offering previews of new work.

Local historian Jim Cameron, the headline presenter, introduced Cranbrook Then And Now, Vol. II, the second installment of local history based on his long-running Janus column. Other authors included:

Steen Jorgensen — “Finding Hansen.”

Dave Butler — “Full Curl”

Colin Cartwright — “Empty on the Swan,” and “Kootenay Bears”

Kevin Miller — The Milligan Creek series, “Up The Creek” and Unlimited”

Jody Jacob — “Man & The Bear”

Joyce Green — “Making Space for Indigenous Feminism”

Grant McDowell — “Pitt Cain”

Donate (virtual) birds today!

Kootenay authors gather at Lotus Books

An event at Lotus Books in Cranbrook, Saturday, Dec. 2, featured eight local authors offering previews of new work.

