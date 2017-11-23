Janus returns with Volume II

For the Townsman

Local historian Jim Cameron will preview his new book, Cranbrook, Then & Now – Volume II at 2 pm Saturday, December 2, at Lotus Books in Cranbrook. He is the headline presenter at the 6th annual Kootenay Authors Book Fair which runs from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

Cranbrook, Then & Now – Volume II follows on the heels of Jim Cameron’s popular first edition which was published several years ago. Volume II is a further collection of the author’s popular Janus columns which appeared over the years in the Cranbrook Townsman. The stories are poignant and insightful as Jim delves into the stories in yesteryear of Cranbrook and area.

The Kootenay Authors Book Fair is featuring eight local area authors who will present two- or three-minute overviews of their books.

Dave Butler: With the fall release of Dave Butler’s new mystery, Full Curl, readers have been intrigued with this fast-paced, action-packed novel. Full Curl is loosely inspired by an investigation in which Dave Butler was involved in when he worked as a National Park warden in Banff, this is the first installment in the new Jenny Willson Mystery series set in the B.C. and Alberta Rocky Mountains.

Steen Jorgensen: Early in 2017 Steen released his first novel, Finding Hansen. This colourful story is a coming-age account full of vivid images, exciting adventures and touching moments as the reader follows the life of central character John Hansen. Colin Cartwright: Canal Flat resident and former mayor, Colin Cartwright knows of what he writes about. His two books are Empty on the Swan and Kootenay Bears capture the essence of the Kootenay wilderness experience. Come meet a genuine storyteller.

Kevin Miller: Kimberley’s Kevin Miller has published two young adult books in the last year. The adventures recounted in “Up the Creek” and new his newest book “Unlimited” continues the Milligan Creek series. The books are based partly on Kevin’s imagination and partly on his own experiences growing up on the prairies. Kevin’s has also published a children’s book called Moody Bees.

Jody Jacobs: A new children’s book called the Man & the Bear, created for kids between the ages of birth to seven. The Man & the Bear is about a mischievous old man who lives alone in the bush. While going about his day the man encounters a bear, bees and a bird, but — with a glimmer in his eye and smirk upon his lips — scares them all away. However, the old man meets his match by the end of the book.

Joyce Green: Her recent publications are Making Space for Indigenous Feminism (Fernwood and Zed books, 2008); (with Ian Peach) “Prescribing Post-Colonial Politics and Policy in Saskatchewan”, Belonging? Diversity, Recognition, and Shared Citizenship in Canada. Joyce Green is a Professor of Political Science at the University of Regina. Her research interest are currently focused on Aboriginal-settler relations and the possibility of decolonization in Canada; and a transformative ecology of relationship with place, epitomized by many traditional Aboriginal conceptions of land and place.

Grant McDowell: Grant’s newest book is Pitt Cain. It is about a blue collar tough guy, hockey brawler, and heavy drinker trying to deal with the death of his best friend, the loss of his marriage, and the relationship between these events.

The Kootenay Authors Book Fair and Sale will give readers a great opportunity to meet with a variety of local authors, ask questions and pick up signed editions as well. The Book Fair runs from 1:30 to 3:30 pm on Saturday, December 2nd at Lotus Books in downtown Cranbrook — located at 33- 10th Avenue South.