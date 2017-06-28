It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1906

Dave Humphrey

Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1906

CLOSING EXERCISES … the schools of Cranbrook close for the summer in a most appropriate manner. Last Friday evening the closing exercises of the public schools of Cranbrook were held at Wentworth hall and there was a large attend­ance, in fact every available space in the hall was taken. Mr. Macneil and the other teachers had worked very hard to make the closing exer­cises a success and they are deserv­ing of a lot of credit for the manner everything was carried out. There was a dearth of monotonous exer­cises, there was a pleasing plentitude of appropriate talks, there were a few national songs by the children that warmed the cockles around the patriotic heart, for there is nothing more appealing than a national song by the children of the country, W. T. Reid, J. A. Harvey, Mr. Macneil, Rev. Flewellyn, Rev. Fortune, Rev. Westman presented the prizes in talks that were appropriate and interest­ing, showing a proper appreciation of the importance of school work. The gathering was a great success from the beginning to the end, and showed that there had been most excellent work done by the Cranbrook teach­ers during the past year.

DOMINION DAY … Next week will be a strenuous one for the people of East Kootenay. There will be opportunities galore for a good time, as both Moyie and Fernie are going to indulge in celebrations. Moyie, as is her custom, will observe Dominion day on the 2nd, and the committee have prepared a most attractive program and you will be induced to go, for there you can surely have a good time. And then Cranbrook should go to Moyie for Moyie never fails to turn out to Cranbrook. It might be well to say this is the holiday week of the year, the chance to make good to our friends and neighbors. Business will not be rushing next week. It never is that time of the year. Let us get out and show our neighbors what we can do in the way of making good fellows of ourselves and at the same time have an enjoyable day. Fernie will celebrate on the 3rd and under the auspices of the Eagles and that is a guarantee of a good time from start to finish. The committee demonstrated on the start that they were not chubbers and hung up prizes that would make Spokane or Vancouver open up their eyes. There will be foot races, lacrosse matches, football matches, in fact all kinds of sport. The people of Cranbrook cannot quit business altogether on these days, but they can divide the thing up so that the town will be well represented at both towns. Just stop and take this into consideration and then put a couple of bills in your pocket and hike for the train with the idea that you are entitled to a good time. That is the way to have it. Ain’t it the truth?

ROOSVILLE NEWS … Fred Roo, poet, philosopher, humorist and merchant, of Roosville, has written another of his rare Indian descriptions for the Tobacco Plains Journal that is unique and laughable. The Herald takes pleasure in reproducing the same: There was a notable gathering at the pretty Indian village situated a short distance from Roosville, Tobacco Plains (the land of sunshine, fruit and flowers), on Saturday, June 2nd, in celebration of the coming of age of Young Chief Mighty-Rolls-the-Thunder. Lavish arrangements had been made for Saturday’s celebration, and dozens of Indians, with their wives and babes, being invited to the festivities, a large company assembled. All the cream-de-la-skim were there from distant reserves, and the proceedings went along smooth like a prayer meeting. The chief event on Saturday was the presentation to young Chief Mighty-Rolls-the-Thunder with a fine running horse, bought by subscription among the braves. Happy Frank, “The Jolly Dutchman,” president of the Sauer Kraut valley Ping Pong club, made the presentation. Young Chief Mighty-Ro1ls-the-Thunder, who was greeted with applause, spoke with Indian directness and brevity in expressing his thanks for the gift and appreciation of the good feeling that had been shown. Like a clash of thunder that follows the lightning the enthusiasm began, and he received an ovation which might have gratified the last of the Caesars and he went around shaking hands like a president on parade. Prominent among the visitors were Black Kettle , Red Moon, Stone Calf, Lone Wolf, Hole-in-the-Blanket, Big Moon, Iron Tail, Paul Prairie Chicken, Mud-in-the-Eye, Afraid-of-a-Bear, Flying Bird, Running Wolf, Three Weasels, Black Rabbit, Yellow Shirt, Little Raven, Painted Horse, Asleep-in-the-Sun, Eagle Feather, Yellow Tail and Afraid-of-His-Moccasins. The proceedings took place in the village square, where a substantial repast was provided for the visitors. The banquet was held in the open air and the menu was as follows: Mud Turtle Soup, Highballs and Snowshoe Rabbit Sandwiches, Rawhide Roast, Boiled Beaver, Grizzly Bear Turnovers, Moccasin Short Cake, Weasel Wafers Tea, Coffee and Buttermilk. The banquet was excellent and the tea, coffee and buttermilk beyond reproach, and everyone went after the good things like a Kentucky colonel after corn juice, and never blinked an eye.

AT MOYIE … “There is now more ore in sight in the St. Eugene mine than we have ever had,” James Cronin remarked yesterday, while in conversation with the Leader representative. “True, we are cutting down the grade and shipping a lower quality of ore and concentrates than we did some time ago, but this is made feasible by the plant owning its own smelter. Heretofore we have been shipping only the higher grade stuff, but now we are putting through the mill everything that carries values. This is operating the mine as it should be operated and it will make it better all around.” Wm. White, who arrived this week from Bisbey, Arizona, has been made superintendent to fill the position until recently occupied by Geo. Clothier. Mr. White was one of the first miners ever employed at the St. Eugene and worked there when he and Mr. Cronin constituted the whole force. He spent two years in Colorado and three years in South Africa since leaving here six years ago. Billy is a miner of the first rank, and an all-around good fellow, and the Leader is pleased to see him promoted to his present position.

SIN OF GAMBLING … We have seen signs that indicate that gambling in various forms is getting a foothold in the community. Notice the effect of the crime upon domestic happiness. It has sent its ruthless plowshare through hundreds of families, until the wife sat in rags, and the daughters were disgraced, and the sons grew up to the same infamous practices or took a short cut to destruction across the murderer’s scaffold. Home has lost all charms for the gambler. How tame are the children’s caresses and a wife’s devotion to the gambler! How quietly the fire burns on the domestic hearth! There must be louder laughter, and something to win and something to lose, and excitement to drive the heart faster and warm the blood and fire the imagination. No home, however bright, can keep back the gamester. The sweet call of love bounds back with his iron soul and all the endearments are consumed in the flame of his passion.

THINGS LOOK GOOD … There is considerable improvement going on about town this summer, and to-day Cranbrook holds the proud distinction of having more beautiful homes than any town of the same size in the interior of the province.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT … Fred Glazer wanted to satisfy his desire for the best of tea and quietly purloined a tea pot from a Chinese restaurant last Monday. The Chinaman could not see it that way and Glazer was given $10 or thirty days.

YOU WILL SOON HEAR … Have you heard the new Syren whistle secured by the fire department? It has been tested and is not in satisfactory working order, but will be soon and then when there is a fire it will be possible to hear that whistle in Moyie and Marysville.

SPORTS COMING UP …The fire department boys will run at Moyie on Monday and at Fernie on Wednesday. They have been getting in shape and stand a good chance of carrying off the prizes offered in both towns. The lacrosse boys expect to play Frank at Fernie on Tuesday, but the date may be changed to Wednesday. Most of the people in Cranbrook would like to see the date changed to Wednesday so that the teams in which Cranbrook is interested would contest on the same day. E. H. Small has charge of the hose team that is in training for the hose races that are, to take place at Moyie and Fernie. Mr. Small is devoting a great deal of his time to the work and a better man for the position could not be found.

HORSE SENSE NEEDED … Some of the young men driving delivery wagons and riding horses will badly injure somebody one of these days. The same might be said of the young men who ride so fast on the principal streets. A few arrests might teach the guilty ones a little caution and common sense.

COME BOWLING … Bowling continues to be as popular as ever, in fact more so if anything. It is natural that this should be the case for there is not a nicer sport and the bowling alley on Armstrong avenue is operated in a manner that will meet with the approval of the most particular individual.

NEW LAUNDRY … James Manning, formerly of Winnipeg, where he was connected with the leading laundries of that city for a number of years, has purchased the Crows Nest Laundry and changed the name to the New Method Laundry. Mr. Manning proposes to give his personal attention to the management of the laundry, and trusts that by careful work, fair treatment and promptness he will merit the esteem and patronage of the people of this district.

SVE MONEY … Who is Blaine? That is easy. He is the man who has opened the new cleaning and dyeing establishment on Armstrong avenue and is giving such good satisfaction. There is no use of throwing your clothes away as long as Blaine is in town. He will make them like new for little money. Blaine is the man who does things and does them right. See Blaine and wear clothes that are neat and natty. Blaine will be your clothes friend and for little money. That dollar you work so hard for can be made by letting Blaine save it for you. Blaine will save you many a dollar if you only give him a chance. See Blaine. Blaine is the man. The clothes man, the man who will teach you economy. Where? At the Cosmopolitan hotel or at his place of business on Armstrong avenue. Don’t overlook Blaine.

THE CIRCUS … The Norris and Rowe circus that showed here last Monday was a success in every feature. Considering the fact that it was showing in towns the size of Cranbrook, it was a great demonstration. Furthermore it was clean clear through and there was not an objectionable feature in the entire program. Whenever that circus returns to Cranbrook it will have a much larger crowd than it had last Monday. Norris and Rowe have made a reputation in Cranbrook.

JUST TOO FAR … John Kelly got to reaching last Monday evening in imitation of the celebrated Doss at the circus sideshow. But unfortunately for Mr. Kelly he reached too far as his arm went through a window at one of the houses in the red light district and when it was withdrawn there was an article of wearing apparel attached to his fingers. Cold justice remanded him for trial on the charge of burglary.

TAXES DUE … City Clerk Prest will keep the clerk’s office open Saturday night until ten o’clock for the accommodation of those who cannot get in before to pay their city taxes. That is the last day of grace to save the big discount and those who have taxes to pay should not fail to take advantage of it.

NOTICE … The ladies of Cranbrook should bear in mind that the Herald is prepared to print the latest in the way of calling cards. There is no need to send out of town for anything of the kind.

WARDNER READING CLUB … The employees of the Crows Nest Pass Lumber company have organized a reading club at Wardner and raised quite a large sum for the purpose of buying literature. The company has furnished the boys a room and Mr. Lund, the manager, headed the list with a donation of $25.

AT MOYIE … The old steamer Echo is now frequently seen at the Moyie dock. The hull was raised and re-rigged with masts and sails by Wm. Meredith and Wm. Bridges this spring and they are now using it as a wood scow. The boat was at one time the pride of Moyie and did good service on the lakes during the days of construction.

HAVE LET CONTRACT … For New Business Block of the Fink Mercantile Co. The contract for the construction of a business block for the Fink Mercantile Co. was let on Wednesday to Kerr & Campbell of Fernie. The new building will be constructed of cement, and will be 52×100 feet, two stories in height, and will be the most substantial and modern building in Southeast Kootenay. The cost of the building alone will be in the neighborhood of $20,000, and including the price of lots, fixtures, etc., will represent a total outlay of $30,000. It will be as near fireproof as it is possible to make it, and will be completed by October 1st.

POLICE COURT REPORT … A number of circus attaches were up before the “beak” on Tuesday charged with being drunk and stealing. Those charged with being drunk got off scott free. One Fred Glaser pocketed a Small teapot while feasting at a Jap restaurant, and was fined $10 and costs or thirty days on the road gang. Jack Kelly, charged with stealing silverware from a house that sports a red light, was committed for trial. J. Sanders, a vagrant, was given twelve hours to get out of the city.

PITY THE EDITOR … The editor who can please everyone is not suited for this earth, but is entitled to wings. Human nature is so constituted that some of our readers would like to have us feed them on scandal; some would like to have us tell the unvarnished truth about them, while others would kill us if we did. It is a comforting thought to the editor to know that the Lord Himself did not please everyone while on earth. We labor hard to entertain and please our subscribers but that we should occasionally fail is to be expected, but you will always find us willing to be forgiven.

MEN ONLY … All men in town are reminded of the fact that they need not roast themselves on the streets or in small rooms these hot days. In the gymnasium is a room that never gets hot. Come and sit down; read a paper, or book, or magazine, or have a chat. It is your building. Keep cool on a hot day—Sunday or Monday.

IN THE NECK … Sneak thieves are greatly in evidence in Cranbrook, and several chicken coops have been visited with more or less loss to owners. In almost every instance it is thought that the thieving done was the work of local bad men, who will get it where the chicken got the axe, if caught.