Home Depot’s Orange Door campaign raises $24,274 for Street Angel

Home Depot in Cranbrook raised $25,274 through its annual Orange Door fundraiser, aimed at removing and eliminating youth homelessness, and on Thursday, August 17, Home Depot made that donation to the Ktunaxa Nation’s Operation Street Angel.

For two months of the year every summer, every $2 donation at the Cranbrook Home Depot goes to Operation Street Angel through the Orange Door Project.

Home Depot has been supporting Operation Street Angel with the Orange Door for the past four years.

Since 2010, the Ktunaxa Nation’s Operation Street Angel has provided services to homeless and vulnerable populations in the Cranbrook area including hot nutritious meals, nurse practitioner and mental health services, advocacy, employment and justice services.

Street Angel is located at #46 17th avenue South in Cranbrook.

Pictured, left to right: Bryan Mottershead (Home Depot District Manager), Mary Green, Tammy Pocha (Street Angel), Rachel Nicholas (Street Angel), Tim Strauss (Home Depot Cranbrook Store Manager), Anita Fleet, Cathy Tasek, and Tamara Wever (Home Depot District Operations Manager).