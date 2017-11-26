GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday

GivingTuesday is a movement to celebrate giving of all kinds.

It is observed on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, it falls on Nov. 28.

Just as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, at least in the United States, GivingTuesday is the opening day of the giving season.

Since 2013, the global event has united millions of Canadians to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live.

READ MORE: Giving Tuesday taking Langley by storm

READ MORE: Civic movement marks Giving Tuesday in Vernon

From coast to coast to coast, people embrace the day as an opportunity to raise money for local charities and non-profits, run food and clothing drives, give blood, encourage kindness, help a neighbour and celebrate generosity.

So far more than 6,000 Canadian charities, businesses and community groups have used GivingTuesday to rally generosity and help make the world a better place in countless ways.

The movement was launched in Canada by GIV3 and CanadaHelps.org, and founded in the U.S. in 2012 by 92nd Street Y in partnership with the UN Foundation.

Around the globe, people participate in 98 countries including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Slovenia, Tanzania, the UK and more.

Previous story
Cranbrook Market Magic

Just Posted

Cranbrook Market Magic

Annual Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Winter Market draws huge crowds to the downtown core

MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of and Era’

Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School program produces music video for CBC Music Class Challenge, and nationwide competition - recording the Strombellas’ End of and Era

WATCH: WestJet comes to the East Kootenay

A big announcement took place this morning, Friday November 24: WestJet will… Continue reading

WestJet announces regional service to Cranbrook

Service to the Canadian Rockies International Airport to begin in March, 2018.

Wild Music seeks to launch new era with ‘End Of An Era’

Music department enters video in nation-wide competition

MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of and Era’

Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School program produces music video for CBC Music Class Challenge, and nationwide competition - recording the Strombellas’ End of and Era

Canada, BC reach historic agreement to protect caribou habitat

Wildsight says strong measures and extensive habitat protections are needed to give mountain caribou a chance to recover.

Local climbers need support

A fundraiser at Arq Mountain Centre on Dec. 8 will help three climbers get to World Cup Tour

Now we’re talkin’ turkey

It’s a good thing that President Trump is sharpening his pardoning skills.

On National – and Local – Housing Day

Too many of us our facing challenges in finding a safe affordable place to live

Trouble from the double-booking? You ain’t seen nothing yet

Wild Theatre’s ‘The Lodge’ opens at the Key City Theatre tonight, Thursday, Nov. 23

GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Lawyer hails ‘fair and reasonable settlement’ in LGBTQ persecution case

Canadian government will deliver formal apology Tuesday

First Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Most Read

  • Cranbrook Market Magic

    Annual Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Winter Market draws huge crowds to the downtown core

  • MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of and Era’

    Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School program produces music video for CBC Music Class Challenge, and nationwide competition - recording the Strombellas’ End of and Era

  • GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

    The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday