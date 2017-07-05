Gardens of Earthly Delights

sixLynn and Craig Bruce’s back yard features a custom water feature and terraced rock walls the house perennials and herbs. The Bruce residence is one of seven on the Cranbrook Garden Club’s Open Garden Day, Sunday, July 9. Tickets, including map, are $10, available at Lotus Books, Trends and Treasures, and Top Crop Garden, Farm and Pet.

Cranbrook Garden Club is inviting you to come out and wander on a self-guided tour of six beautiful gardens that are displays of living art, on the club’s 21st annual Open Garden Day, Sunday, July 9.

Water features, bee hives, flowers and vegetables — even a pizza oven — are featured. Artisans or educators will also be in all gardens.

Take a tour break from noon to 1:30 p.m at Christ Church Anglican where you can enjoy a homemade lunch provided by the Church Ladies for $9 at the door.

Don’t forget to drop in at our Garden Club’s plant sale, at 224-14th Avenue North for great bargains from 10 am to 3:30 p.m.

• The Debreceni deer-proofed garden on 2B Street South features hanging baskets, pots of flowers, raised beds for vegetables and a water feature. The City of Cranbrook’s Water Smart Ambassador will also be on-site.

• Linda Normandeau’s acreage out Gold Creek way has been in transition several times over the past years, but peace and tranquility are the abiding states. Judy Walker Pottery will be on site Sunday, as well as an Invasive Plant Council representative.

• Kate and Iwan Ruoss’s home on 17 Street South features grapevines, a lemon tree in the grotto, a pizza oven, and a focus on fruits and vegetables. Bill Dove will be the artisan on site.

• Right next door, Lynn and Craig Bruce’s backyard features a custom water feature and terraced rock walls the house perennials and herbs. In attendance will be Marlene with her “Spirit Birds.”

• Kathy and Brian Stevenson’s half acre on 29th Avenue NW, near New Lake Road, features an array of fruit trees and 12 bee hives. Don Smith of “Found Forged and Formed” will be the artisan on site.

• Down the highway near Wycliffe, Claire and Tom Marston have created a “charming, whimsical” oasis on Mellor Road, complete with newly added greenhouse and bees buzzing in the fruit trees. Claire herself is the artisan on site, with her “Rock Love.”

All proceeds from the Cranbrook Garden Club’s 21st Open Garden Day go towards community beautification projects.