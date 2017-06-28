Engineers Canada come to Cranbrook for annual workshop

Paul Rodgers

The board of Engineers Canada, comprised of engineers from every province in Canada, was in Cranbrook this week for a series of meetings and workshops. The president of Engineers Canada is responsible for hosting the board in their own home town during their presidential year and so Cranbrook’s Russ Kinghorn, president for 2017-2018, had the honour.

“It’s an annual event,” explains Kinghorn. “And we have our newly elected president host this event in the newly elected president’s home town and so I had the privilege of inviting everyone here.”

Kinghorn organized a tipi building competition held at St. Eugene Resort as a team-building exercise.

“The competition was great fun,” Kinghorn says. “Sad to say we didn’t win. The other guys won but they had more people on their team, you see, that’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it.”

The winning team completed their tipi in just over nine minutes, and it was evident from watching each team work that they were indeed a group of engineers.

“Very successful event, people really did enjoy the competition, the competitive atmosphere, but they had to figure out who was the boss and some of them — you could tell who the bossy one was,” Kinghorn jests.

After the competition and some moccasin making Kinghorn will be taking the group for a tour of the Cranbrook History Centre before a celebratory dinner to wrap things up.

“We’ve had a day and a half of meetings so far. And so it was good time to get outside. I’m very pleased to say that I had been telling these people that Cranbrook is the sun capital of British Columbia and lo and behold we brought out the sun.”

