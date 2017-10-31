Dominion Securities donates to Symphony

RBC-Dominion Securities last week made a donation of $1,000 to the Symphony of the Kootenays, as part of the RBC Foundation.

Pictured, left to right: Linda Georgopoulos, Marcy Hood and Dean Hamdon of Dominion Securities, and Michael Grossman, President of the Symphony of the Kootenays board of directors.

The Symphony of the Kootenays recently launched its 2017/18 season with the concert “Sticks and Strauss” at the Key City Theatre.

Next up is Dec. 2’s “Tis the Season For the Symphony,” featuring old seasonal favourites and new discoveries, including Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Christmas Eve,” Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” and a selection of favourite carol. (Barry Coulter photo).