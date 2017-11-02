Curves Cranbrook raises funds for Breast Cancer Month

Members at Curves in Cranbrook raised approximately $1,200 over the month of October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — for Abreast in the Rockies Dragonboat team; funds which will go towards Women’s programs at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital. Pictured above are Curves staff Cyndi Weltz, Kim Roelots, Lucy Adams and Madison Meeks, and Dragonboaters Karen Verbeurgt, Tracy Adams, Tootie Gripich, Diane Leiman, Marilyn Sanders and Corrine Holden.