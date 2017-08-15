Cranbrook United Church welcomes new Minister

Kootenay Presbytery and Cranbrook United Church welcomes Rev. Ming Yung (Ibi) Chuan as new Minister/

Ibi (as he prefers) began his journey with The United Church of Canada about five years ago. He is an aboriginal from Bunun tribe in Taiwan.

He received his Bachelor of Arts in Christian education and a Master of Divinity from Yu-Shan Theological School in Tiawan. After arriving in British Columbia he completed a Master of Theology in Homiletics from Vancouver School of Theology in 2011 and is currently completing a doctoral degree with Carey Theological School at UBC.

He is passionate in theological conversation and the bridging between biblical text and the intercultural setting. A lifelong learner and seeker, he likes to share the spiritual life and Christian faith that is in the Bible.

Ibi has been supported in ministry by his beloved wife and children, his many friends and the United Church in Canada.

Ibi is committed to working with all ages to discover their Christina identity in the United Church and their own sense of ministry in the word. He is committed to work with affirming and is inclusive of faith communities and is called to engage in conversation of how to be Church in our intercultural context.

Ibi was ordained Sunday, May 28, 2017 by BC Conference, with BC Conference President, Rev. Keith Simmonds, presiding. He looks forward to serve at Cranbrook United Church in his new role as Ordained Minister, commencing July 1, 2017.

For the Townsman