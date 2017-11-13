Cranbrook Remembrance Day, Rotary Park, Nov. 11

The fog lifted and the sun broke out just in time for Cranbrook Remembrance Day ceremonies on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Rotary Park.

Hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 Cranbrook, a large crowd was on hand for the ceremonies despite recent snowfall.

Following the arrival of the parade into Rotary Park, led by the Legion Colour Guard and cadre of veterans, Derek Kortschega stepped up as Master of Ceremonies.

Music for the occasion was provided by the Mount Baker Secondary School concert band and choir, led by Evan Bueckert.

Padre Gordon Henry gave the address and prayer.

Branch 24 President Rob Martin gave the Address and Act of Remembrance.

Dave Ward played “The Last Post” on trumpet, and following the two minutes silence, also played Reveille.

Piper Dan McKinnon gave the Lament.

Laying of the wreaths at the cenotaph by dignitaries, private citizens and businesses followed.

 

