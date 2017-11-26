Cranbrook Market Magic

Annual Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Winter Market draws huge crowds to the downtown core

The Cranbrook Farmers’ Winter Market drew massive crowds to the downtown core on a balmy weekend, Nov. 25 and 26.

More tha 70 vendors — food producers and artisans from around the region converged to help mark the annual market celebration, a fitting launch to the East Kootenay winter.

As with recent years, the market was held in the old Super-Valu space on Baker Street. As with recent years, the market was held in conjunction with the Santa Claus Parade, which rolled past the market starting at 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

On Saturday, the market ran until 9 p.m., and Sunday until 3 p.m.

Barry Coulter photos

 

