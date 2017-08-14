Cranbrook Golf Club holds 2017 Club Championships

The Cranbrook Golf Club held its 2017 Club Championships over the past weekend. Pirzes were handed out for Ladies, Men’s, Junior and Senior flights, as well as deuces, KPs and the winners of the ever-popular Horse Races. Pictured are overall winners in Ladies’, Men’s, Junior and Senior categories. Left to right: Kathryn Teneese (Ladies Overall Gross Champion and Senior Flight Gross Champion); Janet Jackett (Ladies Overall Net Champion and Senior Flight Net Champion); David Stypula (Men’s Overall Gross Champion); Ryan Herman (Men’s Overall Net Champion); George Simpson (Men’s Senior Flight – Net Champion); Jonace Johnson (Junior Overall Gross Champion); Darrell Orth (Men’s Senior Flight – Gross Champion); Gage Brekke (Junior Overall Net Champion). Barry Coulter photo