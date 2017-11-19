Elias Quick, with a sample of the fuzzy blankets he is making for kids at the Cranbrook Transition House and Alberta Children’s Hospital. (Barry Coulter photo)

Cranbrook boy, 6, creates blankets for kids

Elias Quick feels everyone deserves a fuzzy blankets, especially at Cranbrook Transition House and Alberta Children’s Hospital

Elias Quick of Cranbrook, six years old has a firm belief that every child should have a fuzzy blanket.

Accordingly, Elias has set out to make fuzzy fleece blankets for kids at the Transition House in Cranbrook, the YWCA Transition Shelter in Calgary, and the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary.

Elias has raised $560 so far, selling baked goods and some of his toys, and is asking for donations to bring as many blankets to Cranbrook and Calgary as possible.

He and his mother buy the fleece fabric, cut them into blankets and so them up. He also makes cards to go with each blanket.

Elias’s mother says the idea and ambition was completely his.

Interesting in helping Elias bring blankets to the kids? Check out his GoFundMe page at www.dofundme.com/blankies.

