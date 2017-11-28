Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

For the second year in a row, the Cranbrook Townsman, Kimberley Bulletin and Black Press are hosting a magical Christmas village in support of the community.

This year’s Christmas Village is in support of the United Way East Kootenay, which supports several agencies to the benefit of all social aspects of the Cranbrook and Kimberley area.

The Christmas Village, at the Royal Alexandra Hall in the Cranbrook History Centre, has been sumptuously decorated, and is open through from 4 pm to 7 pm. December 1,

As before, there are silent auction items to bid on, generously provided by local businesses. Bidding on the items closes at 6:30 pm, Friday. The winners will then be announced.

The United Way will contact those winners unable to be there Friday evening.

“We want to thank the community for their support of this venture,” said Karen Johnston, Interim Publisher of the Townsman and Bulletin. “We wanted to build it bigger and better, this year, and the community really stepped up to help out.”

Last year’s village venture was a great success, raising more than $4,000 for the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club.

Christmas Village 2017 is going ahead with the support of Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Grant program.

“The United Way is very appreciative of the Townsman and Columbia Basin Trust support for this event, which in turn supports so many of our community services that make a real difference in the lives of many people, from babies to seniors,” said Donna Brady Fields, Executive Director of the United Way East Kootenay.

 

