Christmas Village 2017 in support of United Way EK

For the second year in a row, the Cranbrook Townsman, Kimberley Bulletin and Black Press are hosting a magical Christmas village in support of the community.

The village will help lift us up and get us into the Christmas spirit of giving and support for each other.

This year’s Christmas Village is in support of the United Way East Kootenay, which supports several agencies to the benefit of all social aspects of the Cranbrook and Kimberley area.

“Thanks to the support of the community through their Christmas item donations, we’ll have a lovely Christmas path for the public to wend their way through,” said Karen Johnston, Interim Publisher of the Townsman and Bulletin. “And we’re excited this year about our new venue — the beautiful Royal Alexandra Hall at the Cranbrook History Centre.”

The Christmas Village will be open to the public for one week, November 25 through December 1.

As before, there will be silent auction items to bid on, generously provided by local businesses.

Last year’s village venture was a great success, raising more than $4,000 for the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club.

“We want to build it bigger and better this year,” Johnston said. “Coming together in support of the community and each other is the true definition of ‘village.’”

Christmas Village 2017 is going ahead with the support of Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Grant program.

“The United Way is very appreciative of the Townsman and Columbia Basin Trust support for this event, which in turn supports so many of our community services that make a real difference in the lives of many people, from babies to seniors,” said Donna Brady Fields, Executive Director of the United Way East Kootenay.

“We’re looking forward to it,” said Steve Zsillei with Denham Ford in Cranbrook, a major supporter of the Christmas Village. “We went shopping the other day to do up a basket — a Teddy Bear basket (it’s going to be a Teddy ‘Dog’ basket), and everybody’s excited. It brings us into the Christmas spirit, and right around the time of the Santa Claus parade. It goes to a good cause, and we’re all about that, all the time.”

If you are interested in donating to this year’s Christmas Village, contact Shannon Stewart at the Cranbrook Townsman, 250-426-5201 extension 214, or shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com.

