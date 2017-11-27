36th annual Seniors Dinner served up Wednesday at Colombo Lodge

Community comes together to help Rotary Club serve at largest seniors event in southeast BC

It takes a village to serve a dinner.

This is never more true than with the annual seniors dinner started by George Georgopoulos 36 years ago. And this week, the Cranbrook Rotary Club and the Colombo Lodge in Cranbrook are presenting the famous dinner once again Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The dinner is the largest event for seniors in southeast BC. And this year, the 435 tickets were sold out two weeks ahead of the event, said Ed Murray with the Rotary Club.

Murray said that over the next few days, Rotary Club volunteers are “totally immersed” in preparing the dinner.

“We do the service, we do the preparation, we buy all the food,” Murray said.

Rotary volunteers started on Sunday setting up tables. On Monday they were in the Colombo Lodge kitchen, roasting the turkeys, chopping onions, celery and bacon for the stuffing and making punch. On Tuesday they

were to begin preparing settings.

But along with Rotary’s efforts, the entire community comes together to help put on the dinner.

The 10 25-pound turkeys being roasted for the occasion were donated by Rick’s Meats. That’s enough to serve 435 people, Murray said.

Safeway donates the bread for the stuffing. Kootenay Kwik Print prints the tickets for free, the Heritage Inn sells the tickets. local media offers free advertising. Local individuals and businesses offer donations in kind. The band Old Spice will provide entertainment, also gratis.

The Rotary Club charges five dollars for each ticket. All funds raised from the ticket sales gets turned back into local charities — the Cranbrook Food Bank, the Salvation Army and the Senior Citizen’s Club.

The original founder of the feast himself, George Georgopoulis, 88, was at work in the kitchen on Monday chopping onions. Georgopoulis, who also started the Apollo Restaurant in Cranbrook, launch the annual seniors dinner in 1981.

The seniors dinner is one of the significant events that helps launch the Christmas season in Cranbrook.

 

Previous story
Cranbrook Market Magic

Just Posted

36th annual Seniors Dinner served up Wednesday at Colombo Lodge

Community comes together to help Rotary Club serve at largest seniors event in southeast BC

VIDEO: MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of an Era’

Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School program produces music video for CBC Music Class Challenge, and nationwide competition - recording the Strombellas’ End of and Era

Cranbrook Market Magic

Annual Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Winter Market draws huge crowds to the downtown core

WATCH: WestJet comes to the East Kootenay

A big announcement took place this morning, Friday November 24: WestJet will… Continue reading

Wild Music seeks to launch new era with ‘End Of An Era’

Music department enters video in nation-wide competition

VIDEO: MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of an Era’

Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School program produces music video for CBC Music Class Challenge, and nationwide competition - recording the Strombellas’ End of and Era

The Price is Right Live! coming to Western Financial Place in Cranbrook

The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the excitement up close and in-person.

Syrian mother gets behind the wheel

Ability to drive gives Salmon Arm newcomer and her husband more freedom

B.C. government calls for better gun control

Stolen, legally sold and imitation weapons used by criminals

Nine dead in London, Ont., area in streptococcus outbreak: health unit

Outbreak was declared more than 18 months ago, with more than 132 cases of infection reported

Torstar, Postmedia newspaper closures aim to cut competition: analysts

Postmedia to shut 21 community newspaper properties, while Metroland Media to close three dailies

Erupting volcano traps Canadians in Bali

Canadians stuck in Bali as Mount Agung erupts, cancelling flights

Spruce Grove man identifed as pilot of missing plane

Dominic Neron was flying with his girlfriend from Penticton to Edmonton

How do crews deal with roadkill?

ICBC record an average of 10,000 collisions between wildlife and vehicles each year

Most Read

  • Cranbrook Market Magic

    Annual Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Winter Market draws huge crowds to the downtown core

  • Santa arrives with his big parade

    The annual Cranbrook Santa Claus Parade, hosted by JCI Kootenay, drew families down to Baker Street Saturday, Nov. 25

  • VIDEO: MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of an Era’

    Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School program produces music video for CBC Music Class Challenge, and nationwide competition - recording the Strombellas’ End of and Era

  • 36th annual Seniors Dinner served up Wednesday at Colombo Lodge

    Community comes together to help Rotary Club serve at largest seniors event in southeast BC

  • GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

    The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday