162 holes, from 4 am to 10 pm, for ALS

On June 29, 2017, Cindy Soukoroff and Chris Medford golfed 162 holes each in support of those living with ALS. The two golfed from 4 am to 10 pm.

“It was a good day, with fantastic weather, and everybody at the golf course was very supportive,” said Cindy, Head Golf Professional at St. Eugene.

“The main purpose of this was to raise awareness and funds for ALS, and it was great coming together with others who have been, or know someone, who has been personally affected by the disease.”

As of Wednesday, July 6, it was reported that the two had raised over $2,000, and counting.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.