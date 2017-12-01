What is your most embarrassing work story?

These 25 scenarios taken from senior managers in North America will make you cringe

Think your boss has it easy?

That’s not always the case.

A new survey from a Canadian staffing firm asked senior managers to recount their most embarrassing moments at work. Their answers ranged from the the silly to the serious as you’ll see below:

There were some common themes throughout the survey, and as anyone who’s worked in an office environment knows, it’s always the tech troubles that cause the most stress.

Other situations that brought about multiple responses had to do with mistaken identity, wardrobe malfunctions, and food bloopers.

“Experiencing the occasional embarrassing moment at work is something we can all relate to,” said Koula Vasilopoulos, a district president for OfficeTeam, the agency that developed this survey.

“Recover smoothly and avoid any prolonged awkwardness by staying composed and responding with a sense of humour.”

The research was conducted by an independent firm that spoke with 300 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada and the United States.



ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter