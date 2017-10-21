VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sears Canada began its liquidation sales at its stores across the country Thursday.
The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks, ranging from 20 to 50 per cent.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Sales are expected to continue into the New Year
Sears Canada began its liquidation sales at its stores across the country Thursday.
The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks, ranging from 20 to 50 per cent.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta
Shortly before midnight, Cranbrook RCMP were called to a report of a… Continue reading
Paul Rodgers There is a painting and quote of Elder Mary Paul… Continue reading
Highway 3 has reopened in the Crowsnest Pass as Alberta firefighters are… Continue reading
Chris Hadfield shares his experience as one of Canada’s most decorated astronauts.
As it turns out, the world is round. There are some who may disagree with this statement, but it was proven just the other day.
How do you forget that you own a chateau in France? Does it just slip your mind?
Moms the Word 3: Nest ½ Empty” plays the Key City Theatre, Friday November 10
RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days
Facility aims to make B.C. Children’s Hospital visits more comfortable
Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley, but there is no sign of her
Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday
Worldwide event has become an annual practice set for the third Thursday every October
The 15-year veteran of the force said he believes the RCMP is targeting him
The $15 calendar raises money for the BC Cancer Foundation and the BC Children’s Hospital
Kate Middleton had announced she was expecting a child back in September
World championships set to begin on Friday outside of Toronto
Toronto-area police say they learned last week the stolen items were being sold online.
Actress Alyssa Milano started the movement in wake of allegations against Harvey Weinstein