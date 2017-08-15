Rare white moose spotted in Sweden

Many of us living in Canada have seen our fair share of moose.
They are often larger up close than one would first expect, and are a common sight in northern parts of Canada and other countries with boreal forests that sit in the Northern Hemisphere.
But it’s not everyday that someone spots a white moose.
That’s what Hans Nilsson caught on camera earlier this month in the Värmland region of Sweden.
The country is home to roughly half a million moose, but a very small percentage are completely white — most vary from the usual colours of almost black to a very light brown.
It’s believed the colour could be from some kind of genetic mutation.
