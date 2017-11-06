Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

A new survey suggests millennials are leading a gradual resurgence of interest when it comes to attending Remembrance Day ceremonies.

The poll conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Historica Canada found that 29 per cent of respondents plan to attend a ceremony to honour fallen soldiers on Nov. 11, up three per cent from last year and marking a return to recent highs established in 2015.

VIDEO: Canadian veterans fight to reinstate lifelong pensions

But the online survey suggests Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person.

The poll found 37 per cent of millennial respondents planned to attend a ceremony, well ahead of the 29 per cent of baby boomers over age 55 who were surveyed.

Just 23 per cent of survey participants aged between 35 and 54, classed as members of generation X, expressed an intention of going to an official ceremony.

Historica Canada says the surge in interest in attending Remembrance Day ceremonies may be the result of increased efforts to share veterans’ stories in schools and other public spaces, exposing younger generations to real-life accounts of time in combat.

Historica Chief Executive Officer Anthony Wilson-Smith said veterans relaying the horrors of war in person in Canadian schools, or sharing their anecdotes in online archives, have had a chance to make an impression on a demographic that often gets a “bad rap.”

Wilson-Smith said both the survey results and his own experience suggest millennials are engaged and patriotic, adding that ready access to information beyond Canada’s borders may also play a role.

“We’re more aware of our place in the world, and that translates into greater appreciation of sacrifice in a global context,” he said in a telephone interview.

The survey found that 73 per cent of participants have heard directly from veterans at some point in their lives.

Of those, 43 per cent said their exposure came either through a school presentation or through watching an archived account on film or online. Just 30 per cent said their interaction stemmed from conversation with a veteran they personally know.

Shifting demographics may also be driving the gradual rekindling of interest in Remembrance Day ceremonies, which appeared to hit a low back in 2008 when only 16 per cent of respondents to a survey held at the time indicated plans to attend one.

“We do see that very often, those who have come here from other countries have a greater appreciation for the values of this country and the things that people have gone through,” he said. “Because they come from countries, sometimes, that are war-torn themselves. They’re grateful for this peaceful environment here, but also how it came to be that way.”

Numbers from the Ipsos survey suggested, however, that plans to attend a ceremony did not necessarily equate with intentions of wearing a traditional red poppy.

Seventy per cent of millennial poll participants planned to don one compared to 72 per cent of gen X respondents and 88 per cent of those from the baby boomer bracket.

The survey of 1,003 Canadians was conducted online between Oct. 24 and Oct. 26. The polling industry’s professional body, the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error as they are not a random sample and therefore are not necessarily representative of the whole population.

Michelle McQuigge , The Canadian Press

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Just Posted

Jumbo resort consultants willing to work with Ktunaxa

Despite court ruling, project in standstill as proponents deal with government oversight

Polygamous leader to launch charter challenge

Winston Blackmore back in Cranbrook Supreme Court to argue guilty finding in polygamy case.

BREAKING: Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

Ktunaxa argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

Gas prices going up

Several factors led to latest rise says petroleum analyst

Caribou populations continue to decline due to loss of habitat: federal report

There are only 17 caribou in the Purcell Mountain range and 11 in the Selkirks

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for East Kootenay

Cold Arctic front meets with coastal low-pressure system, creating high snowfall

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards took place the evening of… Continue reading

WATCH: Anadil Halloween

The belly dance troupe performed at the Tamarack Centre on October 31

Curves Cranbrook raises funds for Breast Cancer Month

Members at Curves in Cranbrook raised approximately $1,200 over the month of… Continue reading

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

  • Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

    Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person