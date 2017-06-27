Instagram doesn’t show the whole hike: rescue groups

Hikers should check conditions and charge their phones before heading out

Search and rescue groups are warning hikers to do their research – and not on social media – after dozens of would-be adventurers were rescued this past weekend.

“Scrolling through beautiful images of mountain peaks, trails, rivers and backcountry online isn’t considered trip planning,” said the B.C. Search and Rescue Association in a Facebook post. “We rarely head out for an outdoor adventure with the expectation that something will go wrong, and, most times, everything will go right. However, that one time that the unexpected happens…your investment in trip safety can mean the difference between a successful outcome and becoming a statistic.”

RELATED: Mother and son rescued after getting lost in Goldstream Provincial Park

AdventureSmart is reminding people to plan their travel route, know the terrain and conditions, check the weather and fill out a trip plan before heading out and that real-life conditions aren’t always as serene as what’s pictured online.

This Saturday and Sunday alone, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria responded to eight search and rescue calls and helped with two medevacs.

WATCH: AdventureSmart BC warns people to play safe in the outdoors