Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

Two former opponents in the biggest rivalry in women’s hockey are now proud parents.

Caroline Ouellette, Canada’s captain at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, and Julie Chu, who captained the Americans from 2011 to 2013, announced the birth of their daughter on social media Monday.

Ouellette said Liv Chu-Ouellette was born Nov. 5.

“Julie and I welcomed to the world our beautiful daughter Liv,” Ouellette, who carried the baby, wrote on Instagram. “I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie.

“It was a happy pregnancy for us.”

On November 5th, at 10:18pm, after 40 weeks and 2 days, Julie and I welcomed to the world our beautiful daughter Liv. I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie. I did not realise it was possible to love this much until I met this little buddle of joy! It was a happy pregnancy for us. Liv was on the ice to win the Clarkson Cup with Les Canadiennes de Montréal this past March. We spent the summer coaching the sport we love with great friends. Thanks to our families and friends for your support and for being part of this new journey. Cheers to the sleepless nights to come! Le 5 novembre dernier, à 22:18, après 40 semaines et 2 jours, Julie et moi avons accueilli notre magnifique fille Liv. Je suis tellement choyée de vivre ce moment incroyable avec l’amour de ma vie et ma meilleure amie Julie. Je ne croyais pas qu’il était possible d’aimer autant avant de la rencontrer! Ce fut une grossesse heureuse pour nous. Liv était sur la glace pour remporter la Coupe Clarkson avec Les Canadiennes de Montréal en Mars dernier. Notre été fut passé à enseigner le sport qu’on aime avec nos meilleures amies. Merci à tous nos familles et amis pour votre support et de faire partie de cette aventure. Cheers aux nuits blanches à venir!

A post shared by Caroline Ouellette (@caroouellette13) on

Ouellette, 38, won four Olympic gold medals with Chu a member of U.S. teams that lost to Canada in three finals.

READ: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Ouellette ranks third all-time in scoring for the Canadian women with 87 goals and 155 assists in 220 games.

Chu, 35, currently coaches the Concordia University women’s team in Montreal.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ski season is coming to B.C.

Just Posted

A week of snowfall records

Nov. 2 snowfall one for the record books, according to Environment Canada.

Hundreds attend community memorial

Friends and family share memories of Hornquist, Smith, Podloski

Wild Theatre’s ‘The Lodge:’ When double-bookings go terribly wrong

The Wild Drama season is underway and approaching opening night for its… Continue reading

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

RCMP deliver Q3 crime stats

Calls for mental health issues decreasing due to work by mental health liasion officer.

Watch: Cranbrook’s week in review

A look at the top stories this week in Cranbrook

Watch: Cranbrook’s week in review

A look at the top stories this week in Cranbrook

The further adventures of FozzyFest

Paul Rodgers reports on the latest travails of the ‘Little Music Festival That Could’

Diabetes Canada sets up clothing donation bins in Cranbrook

The average person throws away 37 kilograms of clothing and textiles every… Continue reading

Loving and Hating the Church: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote the first part of this… Continue reading

Paradise (Papers) by the dashboard light

Carolyn Grant The CRA is reviewing and will take appropriate action.” There’s… Continue reading

Deer shot in head with crossbow, sparks investigation

$1000 reward available for information leading to conviction

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

Most Read

  • Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

    Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5