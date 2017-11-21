Levi Budd, 6. (Submitted photo)

B.C. boy’s social media bid to get levidrome in the Oxford dictionary goes viral

‘It’s been five weeks and has totally blown up today.’

From the Times of India to the Toronto Star, Lucky Budd clicks through site after site excited to see the word ‘levidrome’ in a worldwide frame.

It’s been five weeks and it has totally blown up today,” the Victoria dad says. Five weeks ago they posted a video to explain a levidrome, and find a way to get it into the Oxford dictionary.

The concept of a levidrome isn’t new, they’re like a palindrome only creating two words – for example pool backward is loop. Levi, 6, moved on quickly from the discovery of palindromes to what they call levidromes. The Victoria family has plenty of examples, with pictures pouring in from classrooms across the nation.

“It’s everywhere. It’s completely blown up. William Shatner is tweeting about it again today,” Budd says. “Last night I checked to see if levidromes.com was available and it wasn’t somebody already bought it.”

Victoria sport celebrity Simon Whitfield tweeted early in the campaign, and others are piling on.

The most impressive thing, the elder Budd says, is that it models for his young son that you can go out and do something. Levi had an idea and they went and did something about it.

“Our kids learn by what we do, not what we say,” Budd says. “This shows the potential for the postive power of social media.”

 

@OakBayNews
cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Report sets exercise guidelines for young kids, including ‘tummy time’ for babies

Just Posted

Townhouse development will be going ahead on 4th Street South

The proposal to build a townhouse-style development on 4th Street South, near… Continue reading

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Council tired of taking the flack for the province’s deer

Council voted to proceed with another cull of the city’s deer herd, but not without some words for the Province of B.C.

Firefighters train for ice rescue

Local emergency personnel get hands-on experience at Idlewild Lake.

WATCH: The top stories in Cranbrook this week

Take a look back at the top stories in Cranbrook between Nov. 11-17.

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Indoor sports facility fundraising campaign starts off strong

Paul Rodgers Fundraising for the KEYSA Indoor Sports Facility was officially kicked… Continue reading

Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Female with Seven Outstanding Warrants

Early Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, Cranbrook RCMP arrested a Cranbrook resident who… Continue reading

Theft of Beer Leads to Police Officer Being Assaulted

Cranbrook resident is currently in custody for theft, resist arrest and assaulting… Continue reading

Cranbrook nurse presented with Lifetime award

Melodie Hull was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BC Coalition of Nursing Associations at a ceremony held in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 17.

Brewers create anti-fascist ale

Not For Nazis Nut Brown Ale made in the Shuswap will be ready in time for Christmas

LETTER: Jumbo is part of Ktunaxa territorial claim

Ktunaxa Nation Council responds to Tom Fletcher column

3,800-plant grow-op busted on First Nation reserve

Three men face charges after RCMP bust a large drug operation on the Soowahlie Reserve near Chilliwack

VIDEO: Government approves funding of $750,000 drug for B.C. woman

Approval comes one day after province announces funding for Soliris on a case-by-case basis

Most Read

  • B.C. boy’s social media bid to get levidrome in the Oxford dictionary goes viral

    ‘It’s been five weeks and has totally blown up today.’