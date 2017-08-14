14 per cent of Canadians get it on behind the wheel: survey

More Canadian drivers than you think are getting busy behind the wheel, according to a new survey released Monday.

A report commissioned by Belair Direct found that 14 per cent of drivers “have engaged in romantic activities,” while three per cent have flossed behind the wheel.

It wasn’t just extracurriculars that got Canadians in trouble: three out every 10 drivers admitted to running a red light and disobeying road signs.

Money proved to be just the incentive that drivers needed to fix up their habits. Four-fifths of drivers said they were willing to at least one bad habit if they knew they’d get paid for it. In B.C., that number went up significantly; 96 per cent of the province’s drivers were willing to give up a bad habit in exchange for some cash.

On the more wholesome end of the scale, Canucks had some good habits too. Just over half of Canadians sing while driving and 96 per cent wouldn’t steal another driver’s parking spot.