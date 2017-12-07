VIDEO: 3 ways to reduce credit card debt this holiday season

Finance experts offer tips on sticking to that budget this holiday season

1. Create and follow a holiday budget

Avoid making hasty decisions you’ll regret come January. You don’t need to buy a gift for everyone in your life. There are lots of fun holiday activities you can do without spending.

2. Stop credit card debt from snowballing

Avoid building bad credit, take out a personal loan to consolidate your debt. Personal loans are available at lower rates than payday loans, and they can help you stay on track financially during the holidays.

3. Ask Santa for things you need, not things you want

When people ask you what you want this holiday season, suggest items that you actually need. This will help you save money on essentials in the new year.

The Canadian Press

