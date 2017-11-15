Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Real estate agents will no longer be able to act on behalf of both buyers and sellers in B.C. as of next March, the province has announced.

The practice, known as dual agency, remains legal everywhere else in Canada.

The government proposed the new real estate consumer protection rules in September, sparking pushback from the B.C. Real Estate Association. President Jim Stewart say the regulations would limit choice for clients.

READ MORE: New rules would ban Realtors from representing both buyers and sellers

The province acknowledges that problem for buyers and sellers in remote communities, so have made an exemption for cases where “a particular property is so remote as to make finding another agent extremely difficult.”

Still, Stewart said clients who have forged a close relationship with their agents will lose out under the new regulations, as they’ll be prohibited from working with only agents they trust.

Other rules being brought in include requiring better disclosure of real estate licensee remuneration, and making sure consumers know their rights and warn them of the risks.

The new rules stem from recommendations issued in a report last year to the Real Estate Council of BC, which examined the framework for real estate in the province.

The report was prompted by allegations that some real estate agents were flipping homes multiple times before a deal closed, also known as “shadow flipping,” that drove up prices and commissions.

The report also found that a Realtor representing more than one party in the transaction of a property could hinder their ability and duty to act in the best interests of the client.

Previous story
U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Just Posted

Would-be Dynamiters’ hockey donor says $7.5M is coming

Mike Gould says the money will be there within ten days

Three charged with drug trafficking after Wasa Junction bust

Three people were charged after an arrest at 2:30 am on November… Continue reading

Emergency personnel set for ice rescue training

Ice training for the firefighters with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services is… Continue reading

A week of snowfall records

Nov. 2 snowfall one for the record books, according to Environment Canada.

Hundreds attend community memorial

Friends and family share memories of Hornquist, Smith, Podloski

WATCH: The St. Eugene Writer’s Conference

Tapping the creative pool in the Kootenays

World O’ Words: More philippics and jeremiads, please

What we need these days, good people, are more philippics and fewer… Continue reading

Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala

‘Oh my God, it’s the baby!’ — Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Indigenous youth deaths preventable, B.C. coroner says

Trauma, mental illness, drugs and alcohol major factors

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

VIDEO: Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

Skin-on-skin premature baby program to expand across B.C.

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

Most Read

  • Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

    New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March